Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Heavy clashes erupted between hundreds of Israel supporters and pro-Hamas goons outside Congregation Bnai Yeshurun, an Orthodox synagogue at 641 W Englewood Ave in Teaneck, NJ.

The Hamas people heard that ZAKA, the rescue and burial volunteer group whose members’ testimonies revealed to the world the atrocities of October 7, 2023, and, naturally, went about killing the messenger. Or, in this case, ruining the messenger’s fundraiser event.

The video was shot by Oliya Scootercaster from Freedom News TV, a network where Hatikvah is not sung every morning before work starts. We apologize if rough language offends you, and suggest that if it does – don’t watch.