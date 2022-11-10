Photo Credit: courtesy, Shin Bet
Three female Arab terrorists detained at the Eliyahu Crossing near Kalkilya.

Israeli security personnel in Samaria have prevented what could have been a deadly terror attack, carried out by three Palestinian Authority women with ties to the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Defense Ministry security personnel detained Tahrir Abu Sariya, Maryam Arafat and Ala’a Abu Dhra’a were stopped when they tried to cross into Israel at the Eliyahu Crossing near the city of Kalkilya.

A loaded homemade “Carlo” submachine gun was found in the trunk of their car during a routine search at the checkpoint by security personnel.

The three wannabe terrorists were detained at the crossing and transferred to Shin Bet security personnel for questioning.

The three women were charged this week with plans to carry out a terror attack against IDF soldiers in Judea and Samaria.

All three are residents of the Palestinian Authority city of Shechem (Nablus), according to Israel’s Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

