Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz underwent back surgery on Wednesday to treat a back injury he sustained years ago during his service in the IDF and has deteriorated in recent months.

Minister Michael Bitton is taking Gantz’s place in the Ministry of Defense until his recovery and release from the hospital.

Gantz’s office stated Wednesday that the Minister was feeling well and was being treated by a team of surgeons from the orthopedic department at Sheba Hospital in Tel Aviv.