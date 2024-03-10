Photo Credit: JewishPress.com
Seen in Tel Aviv on Thursday, March 7 2024

A large sign on a building in Tel Aviv said it all last Thursday (March 7, 2024).

Seen in Tel Aviv on Thursday, March 7, 2024

Beneath a picture of US President Joe Biden:
“Dear President Biden,
The people in The Land of the Free elected you to office,” the sign reads in English. Please remind Mr. Gantz, This is also how it works in the Jewish State, The State of Israel.”

Beneath a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside that of the American president:
“You are the leader,” the sign reads in Hebrew. “You are the navigator. You will lead us to full victory.”

The double signs refer to the recent trip to the United States by War Cabinet Minister and Opposition member Benny Gantz, who held unauthorized meetings at the White House with a host of top Biden Administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, among others.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

