Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

A large sign on a building in Tel Aviv said it all last Thursday (March 7, 2024).

Beneath a picture of US President Joe Biden:

“Dear President Biden,

The people in The Land of the Free elected you to office,” the sign reads in English. Please remind Mr. Gantz, This is also how it works in the Jewish State, The State of Israel.”

Beneath a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside that of the American president:

“You are the leader,” the sign reads in Hebrew. “You are the navigator. You will lead us to full victory.”

The double signs refer to the recent trip to the United States by War Cabinet Minister and Opposition member Benny Gantz, who held unauthorized meetings at the White House with a host of top Biden Administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, among others.