Photo Credit: StopAntisemitism.org via Twitter
Florida Holocaust Museum defaced by antisemitic vandals. May 27 2021

In the city of St. Petersburg, officials discovered neo-Nazi graffiti scrawled on the outside wall of the Florida Holocaust Museum.

It’s believed the vandals defaced the museum during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Entrance to the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg.

The words “Jews are Guilty” were scrawled in big, black letters along with an equally big swastika to punctuate the statement.

St. Petersburg Police are asking the public to call with any information about the vandalism, at 727-893-7780. Callers can remain anonymous.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
