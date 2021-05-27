Photo Credit: StopAntisemitism.org via Twitter

In the city of St. Petersburg, officials discovered neo-Nazi graffiti scrawled on the outside wall of the Florida Holocaust Museum.

Florida Holocaust Museum vandalized with "Jews are Guilty" and swastika graffiti overnight. The St. Petersburg Police are asking anyone with information to please call 727-893-7780 (you can stay anonymous). pic.twitter.com/D9iyJGg5Ec — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) May 27, 2021

It’s believed the vandals defaced the museum during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The words “Jews are Guilty” were scrawled in big, black letters along with an equally big swastika to punctuate the statement.

St. Petersburg Police are asking the public to call with any information about the vandalism, at 727-893-7780. Callers can remain anonymous.