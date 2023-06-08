Photo Credit: Pixabay
Los Angeles

A 39-year-old Israeli ex-pat was shot and killed outside his $1.8 million home in Los Angeles at around 2 am Thursday, the Daily Mail reported.

The victim was talking to another man, who pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times at point-blank range and then fled, according to a report by The Los Angeles Times.

According to local television station KTLA, the man was identified as Emil Lahaziel, formerly of Ashkelon.

Israeli media reported that Lahaziel had a criminal past.

