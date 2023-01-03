Photo Credit: Mike Strand / Wikimedia

The iconic Macy’s Department Store chain is closing at least 33 stores beginning this month, impacting more than a dozen different states across the country, according to The US Sun and Yahoo!

The states affected by the closures include California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington State.

Advertisement







The chain, which closed 52 stores in 2021, now plans to close a total of 125 stores over a three-year period.