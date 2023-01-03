Photo Credit: Mike Strand / Wikimedia
Macy's department store in New York City. April 6, 2010

The iconic Macy’s Department Store chain is closing at least 33 stores beginning this month, impacting more than a dozen different states across the country, according to The US Sun and Yahoo!

The states affected by the closures include California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington State.

Advertisement



The chain, which closed 52 stores in 2021, now plans to close a total of 125 stores over a three-year period.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBank of Israel Hikes Interest Rates Again, This Time to 3.75%
Next articleKevin McCarthy Short of Votes in House GOP Vote for Speaker
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR