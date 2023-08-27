Photo Credit: YoniW / Wikipedia

The Lebanese government has accused two Russian citizens of spying on behalf of Israel.

The two suspects, described to Asharq al-Awsat newspaper by security sources as “non-Jew Russians” were arrested at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport.

Advertisement





“Their mission was to monitor and try to infiltrate sensitive Hezbollah positions,” the sources told the news outlet.

Lebanon’s General Security acting Director-General Major-General Elia Baysari was quoted by Naharnet as saying the two men were tasked with carrying out security operations in Lebanon.

“Maintaining security is a red line and priority for us,” he said during a speech marking the 78th anniversary of the formation of Lebanon’s General Security service.

The directorate will “not abandon any effort to safeguard security and combat terrorism and networks affiliated with the Israeli enemy. This is a priority for us,” he added.

Both suspects were referred to the military judiciary, Baysari said.