Photo Credit: YoniW / Wikipedia
Passenger check-in at Beirut Airport, Lebanon. 2007.

The Lebanese government has accused two Russian citizens of spying on behalf of Israel.

The two suspects, described to Asharq al-Awsat newspaper by security sources as “non-Jew Russians” were arrested at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport.

Advertisement


“Their mission was to monitor and try to infiltrate sensitive Hezbollah positions,” the sources told the news outlet.

Lebanon’s General Security acting Director-General Major-General Elia Baysari was quoted by Naharnet as saying the two men were tasked with carrying out security operations in Lebanon.

“Maintaining security is a red line and priority for us,” he said during a speech marking the 78th anniversary of the formation of Lebanon’s General Security service.

The directorate will “not abandon any effort to safeguard security and combat terrorism and networks affiliated with the Israeli enemy. This is a priority for us,” he added.

Both suspects were referred to the military judiciary, Baysari said.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFive Rescued, Sixth Dead of Dehydration After Wandering into Minefield
Next articleRothman Hails Court Restriction on Anarchists’ Harassment of His Family
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR