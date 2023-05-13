Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

Multiple news outlets, including Reuters, Al Jazeera and Israeli diplomatic reporter Amit Segal reported Saturday evening that a ceasefire agreement was reached and would move into effect at 10 PM.

“Egyptian negotiators presented both sides with a proposal that followed a different formula from those of previous proposals,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either side, and in fact, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization denied reaching any agreement.

The two sides are still negotiating over the wording of the proposal; Israel is reportedly insisting simply that “silence will be met with silence,” according to an Israeli source who spoke with Israel’s Channel 14 military correspondent Hallel Bitton Rosen.

לפי גורם ישראלי העניין כעת הוא ניסוח בלבד של ההצעה בנוגע להפסקת החיסולים, כאשר בישראל עדיין מתעקשים על שקט יענה בשקט בלבד. — הלל ביטון רוזן | Hallel Bitton Rosen (@BittonRosen) May 13, 2023

By 9 pm Saturday night, PIJ terrorists fired more than 1,200 rockets at Israel since the start of Operation Shield and Arrow on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, all guidelines by the IDF Home Front Command were extended until Monday evening, 6 PM, as of Saturday.