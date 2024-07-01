Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

A barrage of 20 rockets and mortar shells was fired by Gaza terrorists Monday morning at communities in southern Israel’s Eshkol Regional Council district, right around the time children were being taken to local day camps.

It was the largest barrage of rocket fire launched in months at Israel from Gaza. Some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense array; the rest landed in open areas

No casualties were reported, and IDF Gaza Division artillery forces attacked the sources of the rocket fire.

The Al Quds Brigades military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization – another Iranian proxy in the enclave – claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

“We fired at Kissufim, Ein HaShlosha, Nirim, Sufa and Holit with concentrated rocket barrages in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people,” the terror group announced.

