Photo Credit: Congressman Jerry Nadler's Facebook page

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who sought to “pack” the U.S. Supreme Court as chair of the House Judiciary Committee, met on Monday with Yair Lapid, Israeli opposition leader and a prominent supporter of the anti-judicial reform protests in Israel who was visiting the United States.

“Earlier this year, without a hint of irony, Nadler led Jewish Democrats in Congress in opposing judicial reform in Israel, warning that it ‘could undermine Israeli democracy and … civil rights and religious freedoms,’ ” conservative political commentator Joel Pollak wrote in Breitbart.

“Lapid has used similar terminology, claiming that judicial reforms—which largely parallel existing U.S. law—would destroy Israel’s democracy, even though they would make the courts more accountable to the legislature,” wrote Pollak, the publication’s senior editor-at-large. He added that Lapid’s trip seems to be “an effort to use pressure from outside Israel to affect negotiations between the government and the opposition over judicial reform, which Prime Minister Netanyahu paused to allow for talks.”