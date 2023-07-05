Terrorists in Gaza launched 5 rockets at the Israeli city of Sderot overnight. All the rockets were intercepted by the IDF’s Iron Dome anti-missile system.

One house in Sderot was hit by missile fragments. The family was in their bomb shelter and is unharmed. Another rocket fragment landed in a family’s backyard.

Ceiling of a home hit by a rocket fragment in Sderot. July 5, 2023.
In response to the attack, the IDF hit Hamas’s infrastructure in Gaza. An underground Hamas weapons factory and an underground rocket factory were targeted.

