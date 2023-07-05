<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nFY6uTCfohY?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Terrorists in Gaza launched 5 rockets at the Israeli city of Sderot overnight. All the rockets were intercepted by the IDF’s Iron Dome anti-missile system.

One house in Sderot was hit by missile fragments. The family was in their bomb shelter and is unharmed. Another rocket fragment landed in a family’s backyard.

מהלילה בשדרות: רקטה נוספת אותרה. פגעה בבית משפחת אוחיון ונפלה על הבריכה הקטנה של הילדים.( מתן צורי) pic.twitter.com/amsEp8UQE0 — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 5, 2023

Advertisement





In response to the attack, the IDF hit Hamas’s infrastructure in Gaza. An underground Hamas weapons factory and an underground rocket factory were targeted.