Photo Credit: Courtesy the Family

Sgt. First Class David Yehuda Yitzhak of Beit El from killed last night during fighting last night in Jenin. The 23-year-old combat soldier and NCO from the elite Egoz unit was shot by terrorists during the counter-terrorism operation. His family has been notified.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday at Mount Herzl at 4PM.

Advertisement





Gush Etzion Regional Council head and Yesha Council Chairman Shlomo Ne’eman said: “We mourn the loss of David Yehudah Yitzchak HY”D, the brave IDF soldier killed in battle. David was raised in Beit-El and was a respected NCO in the elite Egoz commando unit. We share in the tremendous grief and send a warm embrace to his family, community, and residents of Beit-El.”