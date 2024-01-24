Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Iranian Grad rockets, anti-aircraft missiles, warheads, rocket launchers and rocket production equipment were found by Israeli forces operating in central Gaza.

Another Hamas terror tunnel has been found by Israeli forces painfully close to Gaza’s border with Israel.

The tunnel, discovered last week about 1.5 kilometers (one mile) from the Gaza-Israel border, was one kilometer long (slightly more than half a mile) and connected the northern and southern parts of Gaza at a depth of approximately 20 meters (66 feet) beneath the surface of the enclave, the IDF announced Wednesday evening.

During their operations in the area, the fighters also discovered anti-aircraft missiles, launchers and equipment for the production and launch of rockets, dozens of warheads and electronic components for operating rockets.

The subterranean passage was searched and then destroyed by the IDF’s 646th Brigade Combat team operating in central Gaza under the 99th Division together with the engineering battalion together with special forces of the Yahalom unit.

