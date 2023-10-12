Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

The IDF continues to attack the entrenched Hamas terrorist infrastructure throughout Gaza, aiming thousands of bombs and other ordnance, some weighing 4,000 pounds, at the military targets presented by the Iranian proxy.

Since the start of the Shabbat Simchat Torah war launched Saturday morning (Oct. 7, 2023) by Hamas, the Israel Air Force has dropped some 6,000 bombs on targets belonging to the terrorist organization and its ally, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the IDF said Thursday.

Hundreds of terrorists have been eliminated in attacks on more than 3,600 targets that included command and control targets, strategic military infrastructures, munitions production sites, intelligence assets, terror leaders, naval assets and rocket arrays.

Beginning early Thursday morning, dozens of fighter jets, helicopter gunships and aircraft were busy attacking Hamas targets throughout the enclave, focusing much of the effort on Gaza City and its surrounds, where the leaders of Hamas operate. The neighborhoods of Beit Hanoun, Sajaiya, al-Rimal, al-Furkan and Tafuah sustained heavy damage and hundreds of terrorists were killed.

Israeli forces eliminated a Hamas commander and a group of operatives as they were directing attacks against Israel, along with the combat management room of the “Rafah Brigade” in southern Gaza.

Extensive damage was also carried out in the central neighborhoods in northern Gaza used as staging areas for Hamas terrorists.