Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Meet Patrick, an Oketz K-9 fightes par excellence who saved the lives of IDF soldiers in Gaza during operations in Jabalya.

IDF combat soldiers and K-9 (canine) fighters from the Oketz Unit accompany Israeli forces on the ground in Gaza for many reasons: conducting initial scanning before soldiers raid a terrorist nest, mapping houses, locating weapons and explosives, spotting threats and in some cases, even neutralizing them.

During the operation in the above footage, Patrick searched a location in Jabalya before Israeli forces entered the building and detected a terrorist there who was preparing to ambush the soldiers.

But the terrorist never had a chance: Patrick neutralized him.

Here’s another example of Israeli forces working together with combat soldiers and K-9 fighters from the Oketz Unit as they scan and map a building in Gaza.

In another operation in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, a K9 fighter named Toy scanned a building and found a corridor connecting the building where the soldiers were, to another building where a terrorist was lying in ambush.

Toy, too, neutralized the terrorist, thus saving the force from operating in a dangerous building.