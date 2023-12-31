Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson
IDF soldier and a K-9 Oketz fighter.

Meet Patrick, an Oketz K-9 fightes par excellence who saved the lives of IDF soldiers in Gaza during operations in Jabalya.

Advertisement


IDF combat soldiers and K-9 (canine) fighters from the Oketz Unit accompany Israeli forces on the ground in Gaza for many reasons: conducting initial scanning before soldiers raid a terrorist nest, mapping houses, locating weapons and explosives, spotting threats and in some cases, even neutralizing them.

During the operation in the above footage, Patrick searched a location in Jabalya before Israeli forces entered the building and detected a terrorist there who was preparing to ambush the soldiers.

But the terrorist never had a chance: Patrick neutralized him.

Here’s another example of Israeli forces working together with combat soldiers and K-9 fighters from the Oketz Unit as they scan and map a building in Gaza.

In another operation in Gaza City’s Rimal neighborhood, a K9 fighter named Toy scanned a building and found a corridor connecting the building where the soldiers were, to another building where a terrorist was lying in ambush.

Toy, too, neutralized the terrorist, thus saving the force from operating in a dangerous building.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli Cabinet Approves New Foreign Minister
Next articleLebanon’s Maronite Patriarch Calls for Removal of Home Rocket Launchers to Prevent War with Israel
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR