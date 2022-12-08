Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

A Gaza man with a business permit to enter Israel was arrested for spying for Hamas, Israel’s Shin Bet security agency announced on Thursday.

The suspect, Sabar Mahmoud Yosef Abu Thabat was arrested at the beginning of December as he entered Israel through the Erez border crossing with Gaza.

According to the Shin Bet, Abu Thabat held several meetings with Hamas operatives for the purpose of promoting terror activity and gathering intelligence. Assignments included revealing the identity of Shin Bet agents and gathering intelligence on sites in Israel.

“Abu Thabat took advantage of his stay in Israel, which was intended to give him the opportunity to work in Israel and provide for his family, for the benefit of transmitting intelligence information to his operatives,” the Shin Bet statement said.