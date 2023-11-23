Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

IDF soldiers have penetrated the terror tunnel complex at the Shifa Hospital, a warren comprised of dozens of meters in a tunnel system which also passes under the Qatari Building in the hospital complex, as well as rooms where Hamas terrorists can operate and stay for extended periods.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari takes JewishPress.com readers on a tour of the subterranean “Gaza Metro” complex under Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital. The underground hideout and travel system includes bathrooms, bedrooms and conference rooms for the terror group’s top echelon. In the following videos, Hagari takes us through the terror tunnel that extends from under the hospital building and reaches not only the Qatari Building within the hospital complex, but also child’s classroom adjacent to the complex.

Watch.

Part 1:

Part 2: Video of the tunnel network complex. (No audio)

Part 3:

Part 4:

IDF and ISA special forces, including the Shaldag, Oketz and Yahalom Units, as well as special forces under the command of the 7th Brigade, are continuing to expose the tunnel complex.

Behind the breached blast door, soldiers discovered an air-conditioned hideout room and a bathroom. The soldiers of the 7th Brigade also located two additional tunnel shafts near the hospital: one on a nearby street and the other in a nearby house.

The findings unequivocally display Hamas’ deliberate method of operating underneath hospitals, an international war crime.

The terrorist organization also exploits the hospital buildings, using them to provide electricity and water infrastructure for its terrorist tunnel complex, to store weapons and for use as terrorist headquarters.