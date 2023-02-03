Photo Credit: Courtesy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on Thursday evening. Netanyahu was warmly welcomed by the French president.

The main topic of their talks was about Iran and the joint efforts to fight Iran’s aggression and its aspiration to obtain nuclear weapons.

The two leaders discussed at length ways to confront the Iranian nuclear threat.

Netanyahu stressed that deterrence with Iran and its proxies in the Middle East needs to be strengthened. He also called for imposing significant sanctions on the Iranian regime and for the Revolutionary Guards to be included on the EU terrorism list.

Netanyahu and Macron also discussed the regional arena and the need to maintain regional stability, especially in Lebanon, and opportunities to expand the circle of peace.

During Netanyahu’s visit, he will also meet with representatives of the French Jewish community representatives and representatives of the business community in France, who are interested in investing in the State of Israel.