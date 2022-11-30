Photo Credit: Pixabay / LUM3N

At least one person was injured Wednesday when a letter bomb exploded at the Embassy of Ukraine in northeastern Madrid.

The residential area surrounding the embassy was cordoned off, and a bomb squad was deployed to the scene, according to the TVE state broadcaster.

The explosive was hidden inside an envelope that detonated at the embassy; it is not clear whether the detonation occurred because a worker tried to open the envelope, or because it was moved.

The injured staff member was taken to a local hospital with “a very small wound on the ring finger of the right hand,” Spanish government spokesperson told a Telemadrid broadcaster.

The explosive letter had arrived by regular mail and was not scanned.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered all the country’s embassies to “urgently” strengthen security in the wake of the explosion, Ukraine Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.

In addition, Kuleba urged his Spanish counterparts to “take urgent measures to investigate the attack,” adding that the unknown perpetrators “will not succeed in intimidating Ukrainian diplomats or stopping their daily work on strengthening Ukraine and countering Russian aggression.”

The Spanish High Court is leading the investigation by detectives as well as forensic and intelligence investigators, Reuters reported.