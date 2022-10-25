Photo Credit: WhatsApp

The planet’s most popular and useful messaging platform WhatsApp has gone down for users around the world, several media outlets have reported. This reporter was unable to revive his desktop app, and his smartphone phone app has been functioning only sporadically.

Thank God, after about three hours during which the planet was reconsidering its options and hording houseware products, the app came back.

Advertisement



Multiple users have reported that while they’re able to access their conversations, the app does not deliver new messages to them, nor send any of their own.

In case you just returned from an extended visit to Mars, WhatsApp is an internationally available freeware, cross-platform centralized instant messaging and voice-over-IP service owned by Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook). WhatsApp was founded by Brian Acton and Jan Koum, former employees of Yahoo!.

WhatsApp’s spokesman Josh Breckman said in a statement: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

Thank you, Josh Breckman. Those of you who were practicing making fire using two sticks or a rock, keep doing it, you know, just in case.