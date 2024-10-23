Photo Credit: Hamas Ministry of Health

Hamas’s Health Ministry in Gaza on Wednesday posted this announcement:

“We appeal to the world, which failed to provide protection and shelter for our people and was unable to bring in food and medicine, to make an effort and send shrouds to cover the bodies of the martyrs. “It is very cold these days; blankets are extremely needed, yet they are used to cover the bodies of the slain Palestinians because hospitals have run out of shrouds. “Dear World: We don’t need food nor drink as we will be murdered soon. Please *send some shrouds* to cover our corpses so that you won’t be disgusted by the scenes of our blood and wounds.” Ministry of Health

October 23, 2024

There’s a cranky mother-in-law in every Hamas official. This is the ultimate “never mind, I’ll sit in the dark.” All we want is to cover our miserable dead bodies so you won’t be repulsed by our sight.

On Tuesday, the nice folks of the Hamas Health Ministry reported:

The daily statistical report of the number of martyrs and wounded by the ongoing Israeli aggression for the 382nd day on the Gaza Strip. The Israeli occupation has committed 7 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, from which they have reached 115 martyrs and 487 injuries in the *last 48 hours.* There are still several victims under the count and on roads that the ambulance and civil defense teams cannot reach. The amount of Israeli aggression has increased to 42,718 martyrs and 100,282 injuries since October 7th. We urge those who are martyrs and those who are lost in the war on Gaza to complete their data by registering through the attached link so that all data can be provided through the records of the Ministry of Health. Palestine Ministry of Health in Gaza.

October 22, 2024

Two things: first, no mention of 101 Israeli hostages held by these bastards; and, excuse me, “We urge martyrs to complete their data by registering?”

So much has changed since I went to martyr school…

Finally, these images of dead bodies piling up could mean that some Gazans might decide someday soon to surrender, turn over the hostages, and thus end the madness.

