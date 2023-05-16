Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

On Monday morning, a PA Arab, 63, was brought to the Hashmonaim Crossing by relatives after suffering a cardiac arrest. Security guards at the checkpoint immediately alerted emergency forces and initiated CPR.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Moshe Margolis was driving to work not far from the checkpoint when he received the alert. He arrived at the scene in under a minute to find the patient lying on the ground while security guards performed chest compressions. A defibrillator had been attached to the patient.

Advertisement





The volunteer assessed the situation and reported back to United Hatzalah’s Dispatch and Command Center to ask for more first responders. He then took out medical equipment from his kit and began providing bag-valve-mask ventilation, before taking over performing chest compressions as more first responders began flocking to the scene.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Arye Hershler was in the middle of his morning prayer when he received the urgent notification. Arye swiftly made his way to the scene on his ambucycle, joined shortly thereafter by fellow volunteer EMT Haim Socolovsky. They joined the EMTs at the scene, working in unison to administer the life-saving treatment.

Several minutes later, an intensive care ambulance arrived, reinforcing the medical team at the checkpoint. The paramedic on board assumed control, providing advanced life support, including medication and advanced airway management. After a joint effort of close to 30 minutes, the man’s pulse was finally restored. The ambulance team then transferred him to the hospital for further care.

Reflecting on the incident, Arye Hershler said: “My upbringing instilled in me the value of lending a helping hand to those in need, no matter who they are. The fulfillment derived from saving a life fuels my sense of purpose, despite occasional sacrifices made by my family. They understand the significance of this commitment.”

Moshe Margolis said: “I’m glad I was at the right place at the right time and received the information promptly. The security guards also behaved remarkably and responded to the emergency by doing all the right things. These are the things that make a difference in these cases.”