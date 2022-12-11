Photo Credit: TPS
Visitors from around the world arrived for the international association football tournament in the state of Qatar, Nov 22, 2022.

Israeli Police arrested a 17-year-old resident of the Bedouin Negev village of Tel Sheva who smashed a police car window while celebrating Morocco’s victory in the World Cup quarterfinals.

The suspect will be brought to court in Beersheva on Sunday morning.

Other Bedouin celebrated more simply, simply shooting off their M-16s in a residential area full of people.

Pesach Benson / TPS

