Photo Credit: TPS

Israeli Police arrested a 17-year-old resident of the Bedouin Negev village of Tel Sheva who smashed a police car window while celebrating Morocco’s victory in the World Cup quarterfinals.

ניידת משטרה נרגמה באבנים בתל שבע על ידי צעירים בדואים במהלך “חגיגות המונדיאל” והחלון הקדמי שלה נופץ. השוטרים נמלטו מהמקום ולאחר זמן קצר עצרו חשוד אחד כבן 17 pic.twitter.com/hllJEXHZAH — אריאל עידן (@Arielidan20) December 11, 2022

Advertisement







The suspect will be brought to court in Beersheva on Sunday morning.

Other Bedouin celebrated more simply, simply shooting off their M-16s in a residential area full of people.