Photo Credit: Flash 90

Another two Israelis have tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 17 confirmed cases in the country.

One of the two diagnosed with the virus, Patient 17, is an older man who lives in central Israel. He returned to the country from abroad on Feb. 29 at 12:20 on EasyJet flight EJ3342 from Venice.

Advertisement



He drove straight home in a private vehicle and immediately entered self-quarantine at home.

The Health Ministry instructs the other passengers who were on board the flight to immediately self-quarantine themselves at home for a 14-day period from Feb. 29, and to report to the ministry via its website.

Patient 16, is under quarantine at Poriya Medical Center. More information will be forthcoming shortly, the Health Ministry said.