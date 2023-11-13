Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit / screengrab

The IDF announced Monday that soldiers of the Israeli Navy’s Unit for Underwater Missions (“Yaltam”) have located dozens of weapons and military devices in the Gaza maritime region since the beginning of the war, both above and underwater.

During searches conducted by the Unit for Underwater Missions, a large number of weapons used by the Hamas terrorist organization in their attempts to infiltrate Israeli territory were located.

Hamas’ attempts were thwarted by Israeli Navy Forces.

CPT Shahar, EOD Company Commander in the Unit for Underwater Missions, described the searches conducted by the unit at the Zikim Beach that were aimed at locating and neutralizing the weapons that sank during the infiltration attempts by Hamas frogmen.

“We will continue operations to neutralize any weapons that might harm the civilians of the State of Israel,” Shahar pledged.

Among the weapons and military devices retrieved by the Israeli forces from under the sea were explosive devices, explosive belts, ammunition, inflatable boats and more.

Some of the weapons were destroyed by the soldiers in the Unit. In cooperation with the “Yahalom” Combat Engineering Unit’s special forces, those that were suspected of containing explosives were brought to shore and neutralized on dry land.