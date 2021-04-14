Photo Credit: Levi Clancy

Iran’s Fars News on Tuesday cited Iraqi sources that reported an attack on the “intelligence and special operations center of the Zionist regime (Mossad) in northern Iraq (حمله به مرکز جاسوسی موساد رژیم صهیونیستی در شمال عراق)”

Saberin News and Al-Alam Al-Maqawam Center reported on Tuesday night, quoting a security source, that an unidentified group had attacked the Mossad-owned center, killing or wounding several “Israeli forces.”

The sources did not provide further details but said more details would be released soon.

Stay tuned, then.

Fars News noted that the Iraqi Kurdistan region is one of the areas where the Iraqi media and Iraqi sources have repeatedly warned about the activities of “Zionist elements,” adding that “the Zionist regime supported all these illegal referendums during the referendum on the secession of the region from Iraq in 2017.”

An independence referendum for the Kurdistan Region of Iraq was held on September 25, 2017, with preliminary results showing 92.73% of the votes in favor of independence. The autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said these results were binding but suggested that they would embark on state-building through negotiations with Iraq rather than issuing an immediate declaration of independence of Kurdistan. The referendum’s legality was rejected outright by the federal government of Iraq.

Around September 13, there were Fake News reports about “Zionist support” for an “insidious Kurdish plan” to settle 200,000 Jews in the region should Kurdistan become independent. The report was widely disputed as baseless, including by Kurdish analysts, and was described as part of a media offensive by Turkey against Israel. One Kurdish analyst, Diliman Abdulkader, suggested the reports were an attempt to “destroy Kurdish credibility in the region by associating them with Israel and playing on local prejudices against people of the Jewish faith.”