Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israel Police on Wednesday submitted to the Bat Yam Juvenile Court a prosecutor’s statement on the filing of an indictment against three Arab minors ages 15 to 17 from Jaffa for throwing stones at a bus in the city.

The incident took place about two weeks ago, during a protest demonstration held by Arabs in the city.

According to police, the three threw stones at the bus, smashed the windshields injuring a few passengers, and fled the scene.

The three young Arabs were arrested a few days ago. They have been routinely remanded to a juvenile detention facility by the court and an indictment will be filed against them in the coming days.