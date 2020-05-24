Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

An Arab resident of eastern Jerusalem, 48, was arrested last Friday in the Atarot industrial area after allegedly committing an indecent act against an underage female, 15, who was riding a bus.

The Arab aroused the suspicions of police officers that arrived at the scene, who detained him for interrogation – at which point the minor female came to the scene and said the suspect committed an indecent act against her while she was riding a bus from eastern Jerusalem, and even offered her money afterwards.

According to police reports, the suspect was arrested and remanded in the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court until Monday.

Originally published as חשד: ערבי ממזרח ירושלים תקף קטינה ונעצר