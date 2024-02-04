Photo Credit: Michael Yaacobson

Israel Police on Monday morning detained two imams (Sunni Muslim clerics) in Lod for questioning, on suspicion of using a mosque’s public address system with excessive volume. The police came to the area after receiving a report of an unreasonable noise emanating from a mosque in the city.

According to the police, when the attempts to convince the clerics in the mosque to lower the volume of their announcement failed, Environmental Protection conducted an inspection of the noise level and wrote a complaint for creating excessive noise.

Several demonstrators came to protest outside the police station in the city.

Last April, the Imam of the Great Mosque in Lod, Sheikh Yusuf Albaz, was arrested for inciting the Muslim worshipers against the police on the Temple Mount. In June 2022, Albaz shared a video showing the murder of police officers and wrote: “The only way to deal with injustice.”