Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Israeli jewelry company Yvel is making what it says is the most expensive coronavirus face mask in the world, which will be made of gold and diamonds.

According to a report by the AP, the mask will cost an estimated $1.5 million. It is expected to be created from 18-karat white gold with 3,600 white and black diamonds, and will include N99 filters at the request of the buyer, said Isaac Levy, the owner of the jewelry company.

Levy said the buyer also requested that the mask be finished by the year’s end and that it be the most expensive in the world—a condition, said Levy, that “was the easiest to fulfill.”

The buyer is a Chinese businessman living in the United States, noted the report.

Of course, the mask is expected to be difficult to wear since it will weigh more than half a pound.

“Money maybe doesn’t buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask, and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that,” said the store owner.