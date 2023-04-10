Photo Credit: Sraya Diamant/Flash90

Many rabbis, seven government ministers––including Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben Gvir, Orit Struck, Michael Malchiali, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, Amichai Eliyahu, and May Golan––and fifteen Knesset members already confirmed their participation in the Evyatar march on Monday, April 10, in Samaria. While the left is engaged in trying to prevent the march, Shomron Regional Council is preparing for the arrival of thousands of participants, and an online campaign has been launched, asking people who plan to arrive to take selfies with the caption, “I’m also going to the Evyatar March.”

The march will start at noon on Monday, the fourth day of Chol Hamoed Pesach, at the Tapuach junction, and proceed in the direction of Evyatar.

The organizers expect more than 10,000 marchers. The course (see below) is stroller-friendly, which should encourage families with infants and small children to attend. The 2 km course should be covered in 25 minutes of a moderate walk.

Several right-wing politicians participated in a video produced by the Nachala movement, calling on the supporters of the settlement enterprise to come to the march at noon on Monday.

Labor Chairperson MK Merav Michaeli tweeted: “Seven ministers will participate in the march to an illegal outpost tomorrow. Anarchists from within the government. Instead of letting the security system prepare to prevent the next attack, it now has to deal with securing this irresponsible convoy. There has never been a government as willing to endanger Israel’s security as this government. Everything should be done to send them home.”

Naturally, Michaeli had nothing to say about the burden on the same security forces that’s been exerted by 14 straight weeks of protests that included shutting down main traffic arteries and twice even an international airport. Also, Evyatar is not technically illegal. Based on the deal struck between the residents of Evyatar and the Bennett government, this outpost is ready to become legal after a survey verified that it is sitting on state land and not privately owned by any Arab. Also, the march is approved by the IDF and absolutely legal, unlike, say, hundreds of protesters who invade a major artery like the Ayalon Highway and suspend traffic for hours at a cost of billions to the country’s economy.

Software engineer Noam Davidi responded: “The government dictates policy. The government’s policy is to legalize the outpost, which is why they’re marching. They decide and do. You do not decide and interfere with the process. … as to you… you lost the election. Better stay silent.”

And, also naturally, as is the case each time Michaeli takes to Twitter, her post was soon saturated with calls for her resignation, since she was responsible for the demise of the left and the disappearance of Meretz in last November’s elections.

Needless to say, Haaretz didn’t even bother to mention the Evyatar march, seeing as it is now the official manifesto of the revolution. Neither did News13, another bastion of pure left-wing ideology, which, like Haaretz, has dumped its right-wing hosts even though they brought their highest ratings. News12 also doesn’t feature on its website any reference to the march.