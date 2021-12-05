Photo Credit: courtesy
Rabbi Yaacov Behrman of Crown Heights congratulates NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams on his victory.

Orthodox Jewish leaders from the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Crown Heights, Flatbush, Boro Park and Williamsburg were named as part of the transition team for the incoming administration of New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams, it was announced this weekend.

The head of the transition team, which includes a diverse group of labor, business and nonprofit leaders, is to be United Way NYC President Sheena Wright, Adams announced. United Way provides community services for low-income residents.

Advertisement

One of those appointed to the pivotal team is Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, who the first Jewish leader in Crown Heights to support Adams’ candidacy.

Then-mayoral candidate Eric Adams paid his respects at the Ohel — the tomb of the Lubavitcher Rebbe and the previous Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens, together with Crown Heights Jewish community activist Rabbi Yaacov Behrman.

Behrman is the director of the NCFJE project Operation Survival and a public relations liaison for Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, in addition to serving as chairman of the Public Safety for Community Board 9 and founder of the Jewish Future Alliance.

In addition to Rabbi Behrman, three other community activists from the Crown Heights community were named: Rabbi Chanina Sperlin (Inter-Governmental Liaison for the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council), R. Eli Cohen (Executive Director of the Crown Heights Jewish Community Council), and Devorah Halberstam, Honorary Safety Commissioner in the NYPD and co-founder of the Jewish Children’s Museum.

Additional Orthodox Jewish members of the Adams transition team include Menashe Shapiro (a top adviser to the Adams campaign), Rabbi Joel Eisdorfer (a close adviser to the mayor-elect), Rabbi Shmuel Mordechai Stern and Rabbi Naftali Moshe Indig (both of the Satmar Chassidic group), Rabbi Chaim David Zweibel and Rabbi Yeruham Silver (both of Agudath Israel), and R. Yehoshua Mehlman (Flatbush Jewish Community Center).

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleVaccines and Power
Next articleUpdate: Explosion Rocks Badrud in Iran, Near Natanz Nuclear Plant
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...