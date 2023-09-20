Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

While the Haredi leadership is engaged in an effort to impede Haredi conscription, Israel’s clandestine security services, Mossad and Shin Bet, will begin recruiting Haredim, Kan 11 News reported this week.

For the first time in their history, both organizations will recruit 200 yeshiva students 21 years of age and older, who will undergo professional training. Their service will be for two years and will be financed by the Ministry of Intelligence and the National Service Authority. Last week, the heads of Mossad and Shin Bet met with the Minister of Intelligence Gila Gamliel who approved the initiative.

Advertisement





Yossi Cohen, the former head of Mossad, was invested in integrating different populations into his agency. Cohen recalled: “In my first days in office I decided that the organization should be equal from end to end, for everyone, regardless of religion-race-sex, lifestyle, or ambitions.”