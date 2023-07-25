Photo Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/FLASH90

Ehud Olmert, the only Israeli prime minister who was convicted of a criminal offense and served a prison sentence, has hitched his cart of a political comeback to the horses of the anarchy, alongside another has been, former prime minister Ehud Barak. On Monday, their side was handed a clear defeat which no burning of bonfires in the streets and clashes with police can erase. And so, without hesitation, Olmert declared a civil war on UK TV’s Channel 4, shocking his interviewer.

Here are the full 58 seconds of his declaration, please note the host’s shock, to which Olmert responds by softening the term from “civil war” to “civil disobedience.” But don’t let that fool you, the man who’s been watching Netanyahu with dripping envy since 2006, like Barak, who’s been dripping the same envy juice since 2000, wants a civil war.

“We are going into a civil war now.” Former Prime Minister of Israel Ehud Olmert says the country faces civil war as huge protests have flooded the streets in Israel over judicial overhaul. pic.twitter.com/WZ33aItKP7 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 24, 2023

To remind you, Ehud Olmert was responsible, as deputy prime minister, for the expulsion of thousands of Jews from Gush Katif in the summer of 2005, showing you that he possesses the main prerequisites for waging a civil war: heartlessness, cruelty, and a burning hatred to his fellow citizens.

Olmert, together with another loser, then-IDF chief of staff Dan Halutz, was also responsible for the second Lebanon War in the summer of 2006 (he prefers his disasters in the summer) that lasted 34 days and resulted in the death of 121 IDF soldiers; 628 IDF soldiers were injured; 44 Israeli civilians were killed; and about 2,000 civilians were injured.

Frankly, the fact that Olmert is not being interrogated right now by the Shin Bet on instigating a civil war is another terrifying symptom of just how deep is Israel’s deep state.

Incidentally, a serious incident took place Monday night at the entrance to Kibbutz Hatzerim in the Negev, after the local security officer drew his weapon at right-wing demonstrators who blocked the entrance to the kibbutz, and shot in the air – even though he was not threatened in any way by the demonstrators. The police arrested him along with six other suspects and confiscated his weapon.

Thank you, Mr. Olmert.