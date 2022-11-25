Photo Credit: orge Novominsky/Flash90

In a further strengthening of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra has been booked for a one-night-only performance on Dec. 20 in Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace Auditorium.

The IPO will perform Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1. and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 (in A major).

Advertisement



The orchestra recently completed a series of performances in the U.S., its first foreign tour since the COVID pandemic.