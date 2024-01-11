Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

At least seven people were wounded and multiple buildings, including homes, were damaged late Thursday afternoon in a heavy rocket barrage aimed at northern Israel by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Rockets landed on a building and on a school, and power outages were reported across the Upper Galilee, according to Israeli media.

At least 10 rockets were aimed at Kiryat Shmona, including three that were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

Red Alert incoming rocket alert and drone infiltration sirens were triggered in the communities of Margaliot and Tel Hai in addition to Kiryat Shmona.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah launched around 30 rockets at northern Israel; Red Alert rocket and drone alert sirens were activated in the communities of Metulla, Yiftah, Malkia, Mount Hermon, Ramot Naftali and Dishon.

Israel Defense Forces opened fire at the sources of the rocket fire immediately following each attack. Israel Air Force fighter pilots and IDF artillery personnel attacked a number of Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. A Hezbollah military site, terrorist infrastructure and other related areas were targeted with artillery fire as well.