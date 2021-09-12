Photo Credit: Israel Police
The re-arrest of fugitive Muhammad Aarda. Sept. 11, 2021

The mother of one of the escaped terrorists that was captured last night, Muhammad Aarda, received an unexpected phone call from an IDF intelligence officer on Saturday.

The officer told the terrorist’s mother that her son was now in their custody, and not to worry, nothing will happen to him, he is being returned to his place in Gilboa prison.

