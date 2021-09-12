Photo Credit: Israel Police

The mother of one of the escaped terrorists that was captured last night, Muhammad Aarda, received an unexpected phone call from an IDF intelligence officer on Saturday.

The officer told the terrorist’s mother that her son was now in their custody, and not to worry, nothing will happen to him, he is being returned to his place in Gilboa prison.

“קצין צה”ל מתקשר לאמו של מוחמד עארדה כדי לדווח שבנה (המחבל, אסיר שברח מהכלא!) איתו ושאין לה מה לדאוג” #אנושיות@HaimOmri pic.twitter.com/frkff9c3FQ — יוסף ריס? (@yossefriss) September 11, 2021

