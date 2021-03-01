Photo Credit: Screenshot from Ferris U website

Ferris State, Michigan, University professor Thomas Brennan tweeted last Saturday: “I’ve been officially fired from Ferris,” The Detroit News reported. Brennan got in trouble last November, after tweeting conspiracy theories about COVID-19, including the pearl: “Covid19 is another Jewish revolution.” He also used racist, anti-Semitic, and homophobic language in other tweets.

The university issued a statement Saturday saying: “Ferris State University Assistant Professor of Physical Sciences Thomas Brennan’s employment at the university has been terminated, effective Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The university has no further comment.”

Ferris State University (FSU or Ferris) is a public research university that was founded in 1884, its main campus is in Big Rapids, Michigan. Ferris is the ninth-largest university in the state, with 14,560 students.

Brennan’s termination came some three months after Ferris’ student newspaper The Torch reported on his Twitter account where the professor called COVID-19 a hoax—among other conspiracy theories, using racist and anti-Semitic language (Thomas Brennan announces on Twitter Ferris has fired him).

On Nov. 23, Brennan sent the university a letter saying, “The student newspaper, The Torch, recently published a hit piece attempting to smear me as science denier, racist and anti-Semite. I am none of those things. This controversy started after I made a few statements in a College of Arts and Sciences meeting of faculty and staff about the Covid-19 pandemic. My statements were to the effect that I believe the Covid-19 pandemic is a stunt designed to enslave humanity and strip us of all of our rights and freedoms.”

According to The Torch, Brennan’s statement detailed an incident at Ferris in 2019 that led to requests by the university’s human resources for a fitness for duty evaluation. The university became aware of his problems when Brennan called the Mecosta County Sheriff to report break-ins to his home. The Ferris police report stated that “Brennan advised that strange things had been going on for fifteen years.”

Here is Brennan’s almost complete diatribe. It is admittedly disturbing.

I don’t believe that the pandemic is a hoax, people have died. But its severity is being exaggerated by revolutionary leftists in the media and government who ‘never let a good crisis go to waste.’ The end result of this hysteria, if unchecked, will be a mandatory vaccine. No one will be allowed into public places or permitted to buy food in a supermarket unless they present proof-of-vaccination. Initially, this electronic vaccination certificate will be tied to a person’s smartphone, but will soon after be in the form of injectable micro or nanotechnology in the vaccine itself. If this comes about it will truly be a fulfillment of the prophecy of the mark of the beast, as described by St. John the Apostle in the Book of Revelation, Chapter 13:16-17. In order to distract people’s attention away from that, and others points I’m trying to make, and to silence me and get me fired, the student newspaper, probably at the behest of leftist professors and administrators here at Ferris, have published a series of articles implying that I’m racist, anti-Semitic and a ‘science denier.’ These are the standard mind-control spells that leftists cast upon their enemies. Let me try to dispel them. […] Now I have to address the tweets I made about Jews and the ‘Jewish mafia.’ The Torch article conveniently didn’t mention any of my undeleted tweets showing I support the existence of the state of Israel and I believe the Holocaust was real and not fake. The Holocaust was perpetrated against the Jews in order to highjack their nation and take them hostage. Hitler and the Nazis were the means to this end. Hitler was a golem, an evil monster whose rise to power only happened because he had financial support from global elites in the United States, Great Britain and other countries. King Edward was infamous for his early support of Hitler, and that’s why he abdicated. Henry Ford, Prescott Bush and international corporations like Bayer and IBM were also supportive of the Nazi regime. I do not believe that middle-class Jews are involved in an international conspiracy, only that a small number of their elites are. Furthermore, the great majority of elites involved in this globalist conspiracy are not Jewish. It’s not considered ‘anti-Italic’ to talk about an Italian mafia—no one would think you believe all Italians are in the mob if you were to talk about that—so it shouldn’t be considered ‘antisemitic’ to talk about a Jewish mafia. Israel and the Jews should not be blamed for the crimes of a small number of mobsters like Jeffery Epstein or Ghislane Maxwell who used pedophile blackmail to control American politicians. I’m not an antisemite. I love and respect Jews just as I do all races, and I pray for Israel, just as I pray for America. The entire world has fallen under the spell of a satanic, globalist elite. Their end-goal is a technocratic, one-world government, where everyone, Jew and Gentile, will be microchipped and tracked 24/7. They use the rhetoric of social-justice and cancel-culture, not to bring about equality, but to smear and silence anyone who opposes them. We will all be equally enslaved if they have their way. They use science, both fake and real, as a weapon to control us and keep us in a constant state of fear. The fear-spell of the atom bomb has worn off after all of these years, so they had to unleash a new one, Covid-19. Lord have mercy on me and on us all.