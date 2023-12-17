Photo Credit: MDA
The Rantisi crossing in northern Samaria, scene of a terror attack on Dec. 17, 2023.

An Israeli reservist was wounded late Sunday afternoon by a knife-wielding Palestinian Authority terrorist near the Samaria Jewish community of Beit Aryeh.

The attack took place at a gas station near the Rantis checkpoint in northern Samaria, just a few minutes south of the Gush Dan city of Rosh Ha’Ayin and east of the haredi city of Elad, also in Gush Dan.

After being stabbed, the IDF reservist shot and wounded his attacker.

Paramedics from the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical response service who treated the 49-year-old victim at the scene said he was “fully conscious.”

The victim was taken with “moderate” wounds to Tel Hashomer Sheba Medical Center in a MDA mobile intensive care unit (MICU) ambulance.

The terrorist, who fled the scene after being shot, was pursued by IDF soldiers, and captured in his home in Rantis.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

