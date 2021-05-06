Photo Credit: Islamic Jihad website

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is calling for more terror attacks and threatening “missile barrages” ahead of Jerusalem Day, which falls this year on Sunday evening and Monday.

PIJ spokesperson Abu Hamza said Thursday that in the next few days, Israel would be attacked with “missile barrages.”

In a statement to media, the terror group said, “Jerusalem Day is the day for standing up to Zionist-American terrorism. This year we mark this day in the shadow of the ‘Ramadan Intifada’ and the voices of jihad on the steps of the Damascus Gate, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

“If the enemy continues, the fire of Ramadan Intifada will reach the settlements and beyond,” the statement continued.

“We call on our people in Jerusalem and the West Bank to revolt against the Zionists, resume ramming and stabbing attacks at checkpoints and shoot without restraint anywhere soldiers and herds of settlers are located,” the group said.

Hamas chief of staff Muhammad Def likewise has issued threats over the violence in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

“Every drop of Palestinian blood from north to south, and every criminal act of Israel, the next few days will be avenged with our missile barrages,” PIJ spokesperson Abu Hamza vowed.

Both the PIJ and Hamas are backed by Iran, where a colorful banner featuring photos of leaders from the so-called “Resistance,” including those from Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and others was unveiled in Tehran’s Valiasr Square for Iran’s upcoming “Quds Day.”

Abu Hamza also warned that the “Resistance” is closely monitoring the events in Jerusalem, where three-week long Arab rioting continued Thursday night.

To quiet things down, Israel allowed the monthly funds from Qatar to enter the enclave, according to Israel Kan News public broadcasting network.

Israel also sent a message to Hamas through Egypt not to escalate the situation.

Israel’s Warning ‘Not to Escalate’ Met with Return of Arson Terror

However, at least seven fires set by Gaza arson terrorists turned green forests into ash in southern Israel on Thursday. All were caused by incendiary balloons launched into Israeli communities, arson investigators determined.

A farmer in the Eshkol Regional Council district shared his frustration with Ynet. Avigdor Khalfa lamented that the region was “again troubled by arson attacks.

“The state encourages us to reap our crops early – and we do so at a loss – just to avoid such fires breaking out, and the dangers involved,” he added.

Firefighters from the National Fire and Rescue Authority, and on-the-ground workers from KKL-JNF together battled blazes in the Kussifim Forest and the Be’eri Forest, both in the Eshkol Regional Council District, as well as elsewhere.