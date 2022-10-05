Photo Credit: Gerson Martins / Unsplash

A hit and run and shooting terror attack left one police officer wounded late Tuesday afternoon in Samaria, just before the start of the Yom Kippur holiday.

The Binyamin Regional Council’s spokesperson’s office reported an attempt to run over a group of police officers near the town of Ofra.

An IDF force in the area opened fire at the Palestinian Authority Arab vehicle as it fled. The car was stopped further down the road.

A 42-year-old police officer was shot in the leg. He was treated at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem.

The hospital reported the officer’s condition was mild to moderate. He was fully conscious upon arrival and was to undergo further tests.