Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

The Biden administration, like many before it, is your rich American uncle who suffers from halitosis. He keeps padding your pockets with much-needed cash (or much-needed arms and ammunition), but sooner or later he’ll kiss you.

A case in point is Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s press conference Tuesday night, when, after going through the motions about the Hamas atrocities, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the need to bring back the hostages (reminder: the American hostages were kept in Tehran for 444 days, from 1979 to 1981, and the US couldn’t release them – they tried and failed), the Secretary treated us to this:

“Finally, we continue to discuss how to build a more durable peace and security for Israel within the region. As I told the prime minister, every partner that I met on this trip said that they’re ready to support a lasting solution that ends the long-running cycle of violence and ensures Israel’s security. But they underscored that this can only come through a regional approach that includes a pathway to a Palestinian state.”

That is a lie. Instead of trying for the umpteenth time a solution that started failing back in 1936, and came crashing down many different times with dire consequences for both Arabs and Jews, a durable peace and security could be achieved faster and with far fewer casualties with immigration. It worked for refugees from North Africa, Syria, Iraq, India, Pakistan, and Vietnam: millions of suffering people in crisis areas are absorbed by wealthy countries, and within a generation become thriving, industrious members of their new home countries. This could resolve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza practically overnight – but no…

“In today’s meetings I was also crystal clear,” Blinken insisted. “Palestinian civilians must be able to return home as soon as conditions allow. They must not be pressed to leave Gaza. As I told the prime minister, the United States unequivocally rejects any proposals advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza, and the prime minister reaffirmed to me today that this is not the policy of Israel’s government.”

Yes, the prime minister, an expert at handling American halitosis since 1996.

HIS UNCLE’S VOICE

As things appear today, the Biden administration views the entire Gaza war, from the rape, murder, and abduction of Israeli civilians, the counter-attack, mired in more loss of precious Jewish lives, the whole thing is the silver platter on which a Palestinian State is to be delivered promptly, don’t make us wait.

Here’s how it will be done, instructs Secretary Blinken: “To make this possible, Israel must be a partner to Palestinian leaders who are willing to lead their people in living side by side in peace with Israel and as neighbors. And Israel must stop taking steps that undercut Palestinians’ ability to govern themselves effectively.”

And here comes the crucial part in every Biden administration note on Israeli-Arab relations: “Extremist settler violence carried out with impunity, settlement expansion, demolitions, evictions all make it harder, not easier, for Israel to achieve lasting peace and security.”

Is the Biden administration incapable of perceiving the reality of unending Arab violence – stone throwing, firebombing, stabbing, shooting, ramming – and can only see the Jewish acts of self-defense and retaliation? Not likely. This is a plan, laid down back in the Carter administration, to rid Israel of the God-given gift of our Biblical lands. Numerous Israelis have helped this plan, inadvertently (we hope) causing the deaths of thousands of Jews in the process.

It’s all about the liberated territories, always was, always will be.

Sec. Blinken said Tuesday night: “The Palestinian Authority also has a responsibility to reform itself, to improve its governance – issues I plan to raise with President Abbas, among others, when we meet tomorrow.”

For one thing, Abbas is not a president, he is the chairman of a corrupt, defunct, terrorist sector that should never reach the status of a state, or have a president. Indeed, by promoting Abbas with this honorarium, Blinken is transgressing official US policy that does not recognize Ramallah as the capital of a Palestinian State, and certainly not eastern Jerusalem either.

Also – the PA should reform itself? Improve its governance? Since its inception in 1994, the PA has done so little to promote the well-being of its residents, they are still dependent on Jobs inside Israel for their livelihood. And when those jobs are no longer available because Israelis fear the real Arab violence, as exhibited on October 7, those PA residents starve. They subsist on victory gardens and raise rabbits for meat. To reform itself, the PA would have to stop plotting to annihilate the Jewish State, which should include stopping the salaries of terrorist prisoners and their families.

And it should remove from its books the law that makes it a capital offense to sell land to Jews. Unless Secretary Blinken also believes that Judea, Samaria, and Gaza should be “judenrein” – free from Jews.

HEAR NO EVIL, SEE NO EVIL

On that count, a reporter asked Blinken Tuesday night: “The Israeli Government is still refusing to transfer the PA’s money, and the Minister of Finance Smotrich said yesterday there are 2 million Nazis in Gaza, and I won’t give money to Nazis, just like the US won’t give money to al-Qaida. I would like to have your comment on that.”

Blinken responded: “So, first with regard to the Palestinian Authority revenues, these are their revenues. They should have them. They should have them in order to be able to make sure that they can pay their people who are providing essential services, including doing essential work in the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority security forces who are playing a very important role in trying to keep peace, security, and stability in the West Bank – something that’s profoundly in Israel’s interest. So, we believe that those revenues should be released to them. Again, their revenues, and being used to do something that’s important to Israel.”

Nothing about the PA’s use of those revenues to pay terrorists, you got that, right? Wait, there’s more. Blinken next stated: “And when it comes to the future governance of Gaza when the conflict is over, of course, people need to be paid. They need to be able to do the work necessary to administer Gaza, to do the other things that will be critical once the conflict ends.”

Simply put, the Biden administration’s view of Israel’s role, as expressed by Secretary Blinken is simply: “Yours is not to reason why; yours is but to do and die.”

And now, the kiss…