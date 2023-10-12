Photo Credit: GPO / Haim Zach

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared shaken and grim, as did Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during statements they delivered after an initial meeting Thursday morning between the two men.

A second meeting was to be held together with their staff members following the briefing.

“Hamas has shown itself to be an enemy of civilization,” Netanyahu said. “The massacring of young people, in an outdoor music festival, the butchering of entire families, the murder of parents in front of their children, and children in front of their parents, the burning of people alive, the beheadings, the kidnappings, of a young boy, not only kidnapped — molested, hurt, attacked — and the sickening display of celebrating these horrors, the celebration and glorification of evil … Hamas is ISIS, and just as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed,” he said.

“They should be spit out from the community of nations. No leader should meet them. No country should harbor them, and those that do should be sanctioned,” Netanyahu declared.

“I come before you not only as the United States Secretary of State, but also as a Jew,” Blinken responded.

“My grandfather, Maurice Blinken, fled pogroms in Russia. My stepfather, Samuel Pizar, survived concentration camps — Auschwitz, Dachau, Majdanek — so, Prime Minister, I understand on a personal level the harrowing echoes that Hamas’ massacres carry for Israeli Jews; indeed, for Jews everywhere,” Blinken said.

“I also come before you as a husband and father of young children. It’s impossible for me to look at the photos of families killed, such as the mother, father and three small children killed as they sheltered in their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, and not think of my own children.

“This was just one of Hamas’ countless acts of terror,” he said.