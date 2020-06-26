Photo Credit: Screenshot of CNN video

Shaun King, civil rights activist and co-founder of Real Justice PAC who uses social media to promote the Black Lives Matter movement, this week tweeted that those nice marble statues all over Europe depicting Jesus as a white fellow are as racist as those statues depicting confederate generals, and must therefore meet the same end.

(Now we must wait for a Jesus’ nephew to say it’s OK with him…)

Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down. — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 22, 2020

Advertisement



“Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down,” King, who is convinced police officers across America are plotting to kill him, tweeted on Monday.

King continued: “Yes. All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression.

Racist propaganda. They should all come down.”

You wouldn’t believe how many Twitter users took those rubber-room declarations seriously and went about cautioning King that he is treading on a dangerous path. Many were upset. No one agreed with him – pheew…

Ryan Nelson noted: “The Prophet Muhammad bought, sold, captured, and owned slaves. I can’t wait for Shaun King to arrive in Mecca and denounce Muhammad as a racist.”

King wrote on Thursday that “Inside of a private Facebook group for California Law Enforcement Officers, members of the group were openly plotting and planning my assassination.” He claimed that he’s always getting death threats from “anonymous strangers” (as opposed to the strangers you know?), but “these were men and women, in a private group that they had no idea I’d ever see, using their real names and identities, openly plotting to kill me and organizing each other to execute it.”

Back to the topple Jesus subject, African American radio and TV host Patrick Henningsen reacted: “Sorry, there’s this thing called freedom of religion in US. Easier solution to your neuroses Shaun: just start your own new church and make your own artistic representations. This could actually be a viable career option for you.”

And of course, being a radical Jew myself, I immediately thought of white David and white Moses, both the masterpieces of Michelangelo. Now, David is described as a red-haired lad, so maybe his complexion was light. But Moses for sure was darker than the bearded guy in Rome.

Speaking of Rome, Michelangelo’s depiction of God on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel probably needs to spend some time in a tanning salon…

Shaun King answered his critics (many, many critics): “We can debate rather or not Jesus was real all day long. What I do know, is that white Jesus is a lie. And is a tool of white supremacy created and advanced to help white people use the faith as a tool of oppression. Also, they never would’ve accepted a religion from a Brown man.”

Which goes to show you just how steeped in racism this BLM activist is. Here’s a possible explanation: In 2015, Milo Yiannopoulos reported on Breitbart News that King’s birth certificate listed two white people, Naomi Fleming and Jeffrey Wayne King, as Shaun’s parents, as well as a police report that recorded his race as “white.”

King explained that these white people adopted him, and that his biological father was a light-skinned black man. Accounts oby family members and classmates suggested he was biracial.

Nuff said? Here’s more: