CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, January 20, 2021

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky submitted her resignation latter to President Joe Biden on Friday, saying the end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency declarations was an appropriate time to step down.

“I have never been prouder of anything I have done in my professional career,” Walensky wrote in the letter, adding that she had “mixed feelings” about the decision.

The COVID-19 pandemic no longer meets criteria for an emergency, according to US and World Health Organization criteria.

In response to the announcement, White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said in a statement that Walensky’s “creativity, skill and expertise, and pure grit, were essential to our effective response and a historic recovery that made life better for Americans across the country.”

Walensky’s last day at her post will be June 30.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

