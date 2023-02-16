Photo Credit: Tomás Del Coro
Los Angeles Police Department patrol in Venice Beach, July 8, 2012.

A Jewish man was shot and wounded Wednesday as he left morning prayers at around 10 am local time in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles, a heavily Jewish area.

The victim was walking to his car when the shooter drove up and fired two bullets, near the intersection of Shenandoah Street and Cashio Avenue.

The shooter, who is still at large, is described as an Asian male, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

“We are horrified by the shooting,” the Anti-Defamation League of Southern California said in a statement. “We are grateful the victim is in stable condition.

“ADL Los Angeles is closely monitoring the investigation, including LAPD’s investigation. We will provide updates as we learn more,” the statement said.

It is not yet clear whether the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

