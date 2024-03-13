Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

“Welcome to the great Israeli Real Estate Event” proclaims a colorful poster listing dates for the event in Montreal, Toronto, Teaneck, Lawrence and Flatbush — oops, not Flatbush, folks, because that one was cancelled after attendees in Teaneck were harassed by pro-Hamas anarchists.

The Teaneck event, which took place at Congregation Keter Torah this past Sunday (March 10), was targeted by pro-Hamas anarchists who turned violent, hurling various objects and spraying red paint at pro-Israel counter-protestors, commuters and pedestrians.

Pro-Hamas crowd gathers to protest an Israeli real estate event taking place at a local synagogue in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Pro-Hamas crowd gathers to protest an Israeli real estate event taking place at a local synagogue in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Police and SWAT teams activated as Jews gathered to counter the protest.

Teaneck police arrested at least two protestors during the demonstration, which drew an estimated 1,000 protestors, most of them non-Teaneck residents.

NYPD, Flatbush Fold to Pro-Hamas Gangs

After having met with New York Police Department officials in advance of a similar event scheduled to take place this Wednesday in Brooklyn, the Flatbush Jewish Community Council announced the event was canceled.

In its statement, FJCC said police urged them to cancel the event.

We have apparently arrived at a point where New York’s Police Department would rather cancel a Jewish event than have to protect participants from pro-terror anarchists.

“At the recommendation of the NYPD, an Israel real estate sales event that was scheduled to take place at the Shul on Avenue N and East 27 Street will not take place tomorrow at this location.

“Additionally, the Rabbonim are asking all those who were planning to counter-protest, to please not attend, as the event is not going forward tomorrow.

“The shul thanks the NYPD and community leaders for their steadfast leadership in keeping the community safe,” the statement concluded.

It’s not quite clear how canceling a pro-Israel event “keeps the community safe” when threatened by pro-Hamas anarchists, rather than protecting the civil rights of those who choose to attend.

Sad and ill-advised, since terrorists and anarchists have yet to desist from violence when targeted parties fold rather than fight. The Taliban in Afghanistan are the most recent example of this, not to mention the widespread destruction of local businesses and private vehicles that occurred across the United States during the George Floyd riots in 2020.

Score one for Hamas and its American supporters.