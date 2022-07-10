Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday morning, reported that there is no longer a “known imminent threat” to the San Antonio Jewish community. The Jewish Federation on Friday said it had received information from the FBI about a potential threat to a Jewish community facility in San Antonio. The Federation said that all formal Jewish gatherings at synagogues and other venues have been suspended until further notice.

Temple Beth-El in San Antonio posted on its Facebook page that Shabbat services were canceled, both in-person and online.

Advertisement



But at 11 AM local time, the federation issued the following announcement:

The ADL followed with this announcement:

ADL CEO @JGreenblattADL issued the following statement following the apprehension of a suspect in the threat to Jewish communities in Texas. Full statement here: https://t.co/feJ3Y0AUTU pic.twitter.com/w5dN08Krhz — ADL (@ADL) July 9, 2022