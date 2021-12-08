Photo Credit: U.S. Embassy Kyiv Ukraine

The US Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday tweeted it was “saddened to hear vandals toppled a Chanukah menorah in central Uzhhorod. We look forward to a swift investigation. The United States stands with Ukraine in condemning anti-Semitism.”

The press service of Zakarpattia region police reported that on December 5, at about 3:20 PM, a representative of the Jewish community received a message from a representative of the Jewish community online that unknown persons had thrown a Chanukah menorah into the city of Uzhgorod’s river.

Investigators entered the information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code (Hooliganism). If caught, the perpetrators will face from a fine to up to five years in prison.